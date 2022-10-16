Fairchance
Terry D. Greathouse Sr., 68, of Fairchance, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital.
He was born June 4, 1954, in Uniontown, a son of Joseph and Ruth McDonald Greathouse.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Joseph and John; and sisters, Irene Friend and Carolyn Dutkewycz.
Surviving are his wife, Lee Ann Greathouse and furbaby, Bailey; son, TJ and wife Shirley Greathouse of Footedale; daughters, Brenda Greathouse and boyfriend Ryan Suba of Revere, and Amanda Guthrie and husband Bill of Smithfield; six grandchildren, Leah Jeffries and boyfriend Michael Rudolph, Samantha Jeffries, Emily Greathouse, Bryan Guthrie, Ethan Greathouse and Scott Guthrie; along with two great-granddaughters, Olivia and Mia Rudolph. He is also survived by his first wife and mother of his children, Kay Coddington and husband Ron; his siblings, Donna Klook of Mentor, Ohio, Emil and Marie Greathouse, Roger and Debbie Greathouse and Danny and Melinda Greathouse of Fairchance; and sister-in-law, Linda Greathouse of Warren, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Terry was employed for 42 years with the Borough of Fairchance. He was an avid fisherman and both a Steelers and Pirates fan. He enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids at camp playing mini golf and cornhole.
The family will receive friends and family from 1 to 4 p.m., the time of the funeral service, Sunday, October 16, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with Pastor Kathy Griffith officiating.
