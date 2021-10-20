Brownsville
Terry Douglas "TJ" Spohn Jr. passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 13, 2021. He was born June 18, 1959, in Brownsville, a son of Terry Douglas Sr. and Nancy Newhouse Spohn.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Dustin Spohn; and sister, Toni Lilley.
TJ is survived by his wife, Amy Lynn Hiles Spohn; 13 children; five grandchildren; brother, Raymond "Dink" Spohn and his wife, Lisa of Republic; half-sister, Lisa Marie Spohn of Cleveland, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews; all of whom loved him dearly.
TJ's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Thursday, October, 21, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, PA 15475. Interment is private.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.