Fairchance
Terry E. Jordan, 63, of Fairchance, passed away at his home, February 3, 2020. He was born October 8, 1956, in Uniontown, a son of Albert L. Jordan and Betty Lou Luberda Jordan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Roger Jordan.
He is survived by his companion of 25 years, Jane Anne Christopher; his son, Terry E. Jordan Jr., wife Stephanie and grandchildren Dexter and Millie; his daughter, Katie Svec, husband Jake and grandchildren Dameon, Rylenn and Andy; siblings Ruth Ann Collage and husband Bill, Albert Jordan Jr. and wife Ruth, William Jordan and wife Cindy, Patricia Livingston and husband Bill, Robert Jordan and wife Sue, Gloria Metts and husband Terry, and Tammy Null and husband Jeff; and many nieces and nephews.
He was loved dearly and will be missed greatly.
At his request, no services will be held. Prayers in his remembrance are appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, celebrate his life by making a memorial donation to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
