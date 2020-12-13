Uniontown
Terry Gibson, 72, of Uniontown, formerly of Rowes Run, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
He was born September 8, 1948, to the late Donald and Dora Panzone Gibson.
Terry was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
He is survived by two sons, Jeremy Gibson and wife Misty, and Justin Gibson and wife Brittany; a grandson, Judson Gibson; his siblings, Regina Kasovich, James Gibson and wife Linda, Linda Figler, and Dianna Gibson.
Terry was predeceased by brothers Robert, Chester, Charles and Donald R. Gibson.
Due to the new Covid-19 mandates, a private visitation will be held in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, Monday, December 14. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 15, with Pastor Jared Gregor officiating. Interment in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In order to be compliant with our state guidelines concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, masks MUST be worn and social distancing maintained. Please limit your visitation time to allow for other family and friends to visit.
