Star Junction
Terry Jay Fisher, 58, of Star Junction, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021. He was born in Star Junction November 13, 1962, a son of Cecil R. and Connie May Shov Fisher.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Jalynn Fisher and Cody Fisher; sisters, Tina Harris and Tammy Axton; nieces, Kristina Salko, Shelley Salko-Culbreath, Veronica Axton, Deborah Axton; nephews, James Salko and William Axton.
Terry was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charles R. Mary J Fisher; brother, Glenn K Fisher; aunt and uncle, Judy and Joseph Content; nephew, Michael L Salko.
Terry was a loving father, brother, son and uncle. He was a very patriotic person, who loved his country, spent a little time in the service. He spent most of his life working in the construction field as an independent contractor, doing home repairs and remodeling. He was able to move around a good bit for work. He lived in Washington State, Florida, Maryland, Nebraska as well as many other states. Terry had a great love for music, cars, reading, helping others in need and family.
In his own words: "It's never goodbye, but a see ya later". Death may part us now but will reunite us later.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY.
Terry's family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 22, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where a funeral service will take place at 7 p.m. Interment is private.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.