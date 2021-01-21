Terry Joe Young

Daisytown
Terry Joe "Moose" Young, 66, of Daisytown, passed away suddenly Wednesday, January 20, 2021, in his home.
He was born May 3, 1954, in Washington, a son of the late Gerald Wayne and Ellen Hoskins Young.
Moose is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Darla Thomas Young; two sons, T.J. Young and wife Amanda of Smock, and Jerald Young of Daisytown; sister Rhonda Young of Daisytown; and his two beloved pet dogs, Tyson and Rieko.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 22, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Saturday, January 23, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, with Pastor Paul Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow in Taylor Cemetery.
