Point Marion
Terry L. Boyer Cooper, 70, of Point Marion, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, with her family at her side in the Uniontown Hospital, following a brief illness.
Born Oct. 7, 1952 in Ypsilanti, Michigan, she was a daughter of the late Clark A. and Margaret Ann Cleaver Boyer.
An active member of the American Legion Post 499 Ladies Auxiliary, Terry enjoyed bingo, listening to rock music, and helping her family in any way she could.
Surviving are her three children and their spouses, Gary and Catherine Boyer of Greensboro, David and Becky Boyer of Point Marion, and Cheryl Boyer of Smithfield; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Cheryl Lynn and husband JoeJoe of Point Marion; and many friends of the Point Marion area. She was loved by all who knew her, and will be dearly missed.
Her brother, Ronald Clark "Bud" Boyer died in 2010, and her sister, Roxann Proffitt died in 2020.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday hour of service, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, with Linda Fulmer officiating. Private interment will be in Fletcher Cemetery, Cheat Lake, at a later date.
