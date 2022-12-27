Terry L. Boyer Cooper, 70, of Point Marion, Pa., died Thursday, December 22, 2022.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday hour of service in the RICHARD R. HEROF FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. Private interment will be in Fletcher Cemetery, Cheat Lake, at a later date.
For complete obituary, see www.herod-rishel.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.