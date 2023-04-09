Uniontown
Terry L. Miller, 80, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, in his home. After the passing of his beloved Rose in 2022, Terry was blessed to have his son, Tim provide his care as his illness progressed, allowing him to be at home for his final days.
Born in Uniontown January 2, 1943, Terry was a son of the late Ora and stepfather, James Galderise.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 53 years, Rose Marie Deluca Miller; and his brother, Barry Galderise.
Terry was a graduate of North Union High School. After high school, he worked at the Hagan Ice Cream Shop and then delivered packages for UPS for 33 years, and earned the Safe Driving award.
Terry enjoyed early retirement by traveling to Las Vegas and other areas to golf, and proudly recorded two holes-in-one over the years. He enjoyed most days golfing with friends, including his best friends, Bobby Leeper and Sal Lombardo, as well as with his sons, Chris and Tim. Terry and Bobby enjoyed organizing the Springdale Seniors and Fayette County Senior golf outings. When Terry wasn’t on the golf course, he could be found having coffee at McDonalds’s with his friends.
Left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Christopher and wife Melinda, and Tim; and his beloved dogs, Molly and Daisy.
To honor Terry’s wishes, services are private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.