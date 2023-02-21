Terry L. Waters, 79, of Carmichaels, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 18, 2023 in Norfolk, Va. A complete obituary will be published in a later edition.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday in the Yoskovich Funeral Home, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, Pa. where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023. For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
