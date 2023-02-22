Carmichaels
Terry L. Waters, 79, of Carmichaels, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Norfolk, Va. He was born August 19, 1943, in Jefferson, a son of the late Welton S. and Levada Johnston Waters.
Terry resided in Greene County most of his life and attended Crosspoint Assembly of God in Carmichaels.
He worked for United States Steel Corporation in Cleveland, Ohio, before becoming a policeman in Cleveland. Upon returning to Greene County, Terry worked at the Cumberland RAG Coal Mine as an electrician until his retirement in 2008.
He was a former member of the Fraternal Order of Police in Cleveland and Warren G. Harding Lodge No. 687, Free & Accepted Masons. In addition, Terry was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, Fort Jackson Chapter, Waynesburg.
He coached King Coal and American Legion Baseball in Carmichaels and enjoyed farming, hunting, traveling and following his sons and grandchildren in sports.
On August 15, 1964, he married Patricia Ann Sassano, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Roger Waters (Amy) of Laurel, Del., and Capt. Aaron Waters, USCG(ret) (Minna) of Quaker Hill, Conn.; four grandchildren, Luke Waters, Lilly Waters, 4/C Cadet Cade Waters, USCG and Erika Waters; a brother, David Waters of East Millsboro; a sister, Linda Holton of Bay Village, Ohio; a close friend, Jack Conner of East Millsboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are a sister-in-law, Sherry Waters and brother-in-law, David Holton.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 23, with Pastor Josh Koss officiating. Interment will follow at Hewitt Cemetery, Rices Landing.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
