formerly of Uniontown
Terry L. Workman Jr., 41, of Richeyville, died Friday, May 14, 2021.
Born in Uniontown January 3, 1980, he was a son of the late Terry L. Workman Sr. and Victoria Brumley Workman of Richeyville.
Terry was a U.S. Army veteran having done tours of duty in Iraq, Afghanistan and Kuwait. He was a member of the Roscoe American Legion Post 801.
Besides his mother, Terry is also survived by three brothers, John Workman of S.C., Bradley Workman and Eric Workman both of Newel; a sister and brother-in-law, Kimberly and Mark Phillips of Pittsburgh; and his step-grandmother, Mary Brumley.
There will be no public visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to MELENYZER FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Roscoe. Condolences may be expressed at www.melenyzer.com
