Mt. Pleasant
Terry L. Zozula, 64, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 24, 2022. She was born August 28, 1957, in Uniontown. Preceding her in death was her father, Robert D. Hellein.
Terry was a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School, had been employed as an executive administrative assistant at Sensus Technologies, attended Abundant Life Church and was a volunteer for Special Olympics. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and daughter, who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Terry loved spending time on the beaches in Florida and visiting Disney World. She loved everything about Florida.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Richard "Rick" Zozula; daughter, Jamie Christensen and husband T.J. of Gibsonia; son, Stephen Zozula of Raleigh, N.C.; grandsons, Brandon and Zachary Christensen; mother, Shirley Connors Hellein; four siblings, Donna Cook (Richard), Dale Hellein (Rhonda), Joyce Hellein and Bill Hellein (Lisa), all of Uniontown.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 28, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Tuesday, March 29, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.