Terry Lee Hart Sr.

Smithfield
Terry Lee "Fuzz" Hart Sr., 64, of Smithfield, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021, and went to be with his family and his Lord Jesus Christ.
He was born February 21, 1956, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Richard Lloyd Hart and Dolores Yvonne Mossburg Hart; father-in-law, Dale Eicher Sr.; and brother-in-law, Roger Eicher.
Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Debra Eicher Hart; two sons, Terry Lee Hart Jr. and wife Christina and Michael Hart; four grandchildren, Tanner, Alexandra, Aiden and Braiden; stepmother, Sara Hart; siblings, Linda (Jack) Bowser, Richard (Regina) Hart, Sam (Ranae) Hart, Dan (Sue) Hart, Carrie Burke and friend Don Booker Jr., Steven (Jacky) Hart and Cindy Hart; mother-in-law, Bernell Eicher; siblings-in-law, Dale (Joyce) Eicher, Tim Eicher, Jordy Eicher, Jeff (Kathy) Eicher, Raymond (Val) Eicher, Dennis (Cindy) Eicher and Mark (Candi) Eicher; and many nephews and nieces.
Terry was formerly employed at Anchor Hocking Cap in South Connellsville.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Fairchance and a member of the Fairchance Volunteer Fire Department serving as fire police personnel.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, January 30. The Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m.
Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Terry Hart Sr. Memorial Fund, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436.
