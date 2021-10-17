Dunbar
Terry Lee Martin, Sr., 68, of Dunbar, passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021 at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born August 10, 1953 in Connellsville, to the late Charles Martin and Dora E. Lytle Martin.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Terry's name to the Dunbar Volunteer Fire Department, 1 Fireman Drive, Dunbar, PA, 15431.
Arrangements made through BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, PA. Per Terry's request there will be no public visitation.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.