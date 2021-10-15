Dunbar
Terry Lee Martin, Sr., 68, of Dunbar, passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021 at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born August 10, 1953 in Connellsville, to the late Charles Martin and Dora E. Lytle Martin.
Terry was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School, Class of 1971.
He worked as a production foreman at Allegheny Power, Hatfield Power Station, in Monongahela Township, Greene County, until his retirement in 2003. He attended Vanderbilt Church of Christ; was a volunteer firefighter for the Dunbar Volunteer Fire Department; he was also a member and belonged to the Dunbar Lion's Club while they were active.
He was an avid and accomplished model builder and completed models of all varieties.
Terry had a passion for visiting Gettysburg, where he made many friends. His family will cherish the memories that they made while traveling there together.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Deborah Basinger Martin; daughter, Jenny Martin (John) Maddas; two grandchildren, Katie Maddas and John "Gus" Maddas, III., who made him a proud member of the "Best Papa Club"; brother, Charles Martin; brother-in-law, Eddie Basinger; and his special puppy, Buford.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his son, Terry "Dutch" Martin, Jr., whom he deeply missed; and his siblings, Elmer Martin, James Martin and Nancy Sumey.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Terry's name to the Dunbar Volunteer Fire Department, 1 Fireman Drive, Dunbar, PA, 15431.
Arrangements made through BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, PA. Per Terry's request there will be no public visitation.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
