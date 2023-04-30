Keisterville
Terry Lee Rodeheaver, 68, of Keisterville, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023. He was born September 28, 1954, in Uniontown, a son of the late Homer and Wilma Brant Rodeheaver.
Terry was retired from US Steel, Duquesne and a former employee at The Herald Standard.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed watching the Steelers. He was a member of The Keisterville Sportsmans Club and The Keisterville Union Church.
In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, David White and Thomas Henson.
Left to cherish his memory are his two sisters, Joyce White and Lana Henson; his three children, Terry Lee, Justin and Kayla; nephews, Thomas, Sean and Tanner; and friend, Joe Hunter.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468, where visitation continues from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Thursday, May 4. Interment in LaFayette Memorial Park.
