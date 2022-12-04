formerly of York Run
Terry Lee Suba, 80, of Suisun, Calif., passed away, in his home, Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
He was born October 31, 1941, in York Run, a son of Theodore and Thelma Miller Suba.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Theodore P. Suba Jr.; and a close niece, Terri Lynn Dice.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Ann Suba; four daughters, Ramona Solorzano (Scott Solorzano), Katherine Avila, Rochelle Banta and Lorelei Ponce (Javier Ponce); 17 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; former wife, Margie Surco; brother, Rick Suba and wife Shirley Darlene of Griffith, Ind.; sister, Ramona Sutton of Smithfield; and many nieces and nephews.
Terry joined the Marines in 1960 and was a Vietnam War veteran.
He was employed with JC Penny's for 31 years as a stock room manager, Shipping / Receiving.
Terry was a member of SRRA Motorcycle Club in the '80s - '90s.
He was an avid blood donor.
Terry was laid to rest June 29, 2022, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.