Terry Lee Vanek

Revere
Terry Lee "Whitey" Vanek, 56, of Revere passed away Friday, December 3, 2021, in Oxford Baptist Hospital in Mississippi.
He was born July 14, 1965, in Uniontown. He is the son of the late John Vanek and Pearl Bock Vanek.
In addition to his parents; he is preceded in death by two sisters, JoAnne Kay and Robin Patterson; and a niece, Brittany Vanek.
He is survived by his wife, Tracy L. Crockett Vanek; and father-in-law, Rocky Crockett; children, Matthew J. Vanek (Delisha) of Vardaman, Miss., Jennifer Vanek (Fiance Edward Harper) of Charleroi, Samantha Wachinski (Stephen) of Uniontown; grandchildren, Matthew Vanek Jr., Cole Vanek, Connor Vanek, Dillon Vanek, Madeelynne Vanek, R.J. Thomas, Stephen Wachinski II, Shane Wachinski and Seth Wachinski; and a nephew, Jeffrey Vanek Jr.
Also surviving are siblings, Jeff Vanek (Christina) of Revere, Barry Vanek of Revere, Cheryl Kraynak (Bob) of Masontown.
He was a member of Solid Rock Ministry and had been employed with Tri-Star Auto Dealership.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021, and until 1 p.m., the time of the service, on Sunday, December 12, 2021, with Pastor Buzz Hall officiating.
Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
