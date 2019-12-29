Rices Landing
7/12/1946 - 12/21/2019
Terry Mitchell Christopher of Rices Landing, proudly served his country in the U. S. Air Force.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 30, in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with Terry’s professional funeral arrangements.
