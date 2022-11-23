Grindstone
Terry Ray Campbell, Jr., 45, of Grindstone, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 20, 2022. He was born December 26, 1976, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Amanda Campbell; and father, Terry Ray Campbell, Sr.
Terry was a loving son and father who enjoyed playing softball.
Surviving are his mother, Laurel Ann Karpel Campbell Springer (Harold “Rock” Arnold); maternal grandmother, Katie Jarrard (Gregory); five children, Alyssa Zack, Terry Ray Campbell III, Nathan Campbell, Marissa Campbell and Jayla Campbell; stepdaughter, Natayah; grandchild, Kayden Campbell; three siblings, Jason Campbell (Amber), Tabitha Wertheimer (Harold) and Brian Campbell (April); and a niece, Lexi Wertheimer.
Funeral services were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME.
