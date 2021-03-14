Uniontown
Terry Ray Campbell Sr., 70, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 11, 2021, in his home, with loving family by his side. He was born April 19, 1950, in Uniontown, a son of the late Arthur and Esther Younkin Campbell.
Ray retired from U.S. Steel and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed fishing, the Pirates and occasionally gambling at the casinos.
Surviving are his wife, Alice Faye Springer Campbell; his children, Brian Campbell (April), Terry Campbell (Amanda), Jason Campbell (Amber), Tabitha Wertheimer (Harold), Eric Springer (Marisa), Tony Angelo (Carla) and Missy Angelo (John); 11 grandchildren; five siblings, Arthur Campbell (Keoni), Wil Campbell (Patty), Bob Campbell, Jimmy Campbell and Ethel Campbell; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the 1 p.m. hour of service Monday, March 15, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with Pastor Gary Coldren officiating. Interment will be private in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Masks and social distancing will be required due to the Covid-19 regulations.
