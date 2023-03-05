Uniontown
Terry Wayne Katko, 75, of Uniontown, passed on from this life Thursday, March 2, 2023, in his home.
He was born December 29, 1947, in Brownsville, the son of the late Steve Katko and Florence Shupe Katko of Brownsville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Martel Katko; his brother, Fred Berg and sister-in-law, Janet Mitchell Berg, of Scottdale; his brother, Donald Shupe and sister-in-law, Shirley Donkers Shupe, and niece, Patricia Shupe Adamson of Brownsville.
He is survived by his niece, Dona Rae Shupe McGukin, her husband, Drew, and her son, Joshua; nephew, Kevin Shupe, his wife, Kathy, and his daughters, Lex and Jessica; niece, Melissa Shupe Lacey, her husband, Rick, and her sons, Noah and Raymond; great-niece, Michelle Adamson; great-nephew, Michael Adamson; and niece, Tammy Berg Swope, her husband, Tim, her son, Blake, and her daughter, Meagan; niece, Crissy Berg Grimm, her husband, Bob, her son, Brody, her daughter, Ellie Mae, and her son, Freddie. He is also survived by a cousin, Darlene Schaller, her husband, Russell, her son, Jonathan, his wife, Bridget, and his daughter, Avery, and her son, Jeffrey, who reside in Texas; and by special friends, Tom and Nicholas.
Terry was a 1965 graduate of Brownsville Area High School, and spent his career as a Pipefitter with Local 354 of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union.
He loved the Steelers, cars, guns, animals and rock music.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, March 6, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Dr. J. Drew McGukin presiding. Interment will be private at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Terry and Charlotte may be made to Duck Hollow Animal Hospital in Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.