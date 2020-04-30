LaBelle, PA
Tessa Nicole Lukasik 23, of LaBelle, passed away too soon on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
She was born on April 21, 1997, to Marci Eperjesi and Andrew Lukasik of LaBelle, PA.
Predeceased by an infant, Carter.
She is survived by her fianc, Garret Cronin; children, Camree, Cali and Carson; brothers, Kevin and Landin; sister, Riley; several aunts, uncles, and many friends.
Due to the current circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced. Arrangements are under the care of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, Brownsville, PA. www.skirpanfuneralhome.comme.com
