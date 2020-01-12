December 5, 1924 - March 14, 2019
Gibsonia
A service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 79 West Fayette Street, Uniontown, for The Rev. Dean Redic Montgomery, who passed away Thursday, March, 14, 2019. A gathering of friends and family will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the church sanctuary, followed by the service conducted by The Rev. James Gear.
Dean was preceded in death by parents Ralph Edgar Montgomery and Ruby Chandler Montgomery; son Paul Martin Montgomery; brothers Paul C., John N., and R. Neil Montgomery; and sister Margaret Helen Perrine.
He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Elizabeth Betts Zahniser Montgomery of Uniontown; his son, The Rev. Thomas Dean Montgomery (Donna) of Avoca, N.Y.; daughter Jean Montgomery Nass (John) of Uniontown; granddaughter Erin Elizabeth Nass of Madison, Wis.; three stepgrandchildren and their families, Becky Pollack (Erik), Debbie Musa (Jody) and Jason Ritter (Janet); and several nieces and their families.
He was a graduate of Grove City College and Princeton Theological Seminary, and served in the military in World War II, and as a chaplain in the Ohio National Guard. An ordained Presbyterian minister, he served churches in Ohio and Florida, sat on numerous governing body committees, and was a member of Central Florida Presbytery.
Interment will take place at a future date in Woodland Cemetery, Grove City.
Arrangements have been entrusted to ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or the funeral home’s Facebook page.
