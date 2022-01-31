Collier
Thelma Charlotte Thomas Henson, 98, of Collier, passed away at home, with her loving family by her side on Thursday, January 27, 2022.
She was born January 29, 1923, in Georges Township.
Preceding her in death were her parents, George Thomas and Mary Ida Fisher Thomas; husband of 71 years, John Robert Henson "Jack"; two sons, John Henson and Thomas C. Henson; grandson, Thomas Christopher Henson; and seven brothers and sisters, sister, Jessie Baker and husband Melvin of Freeport, sister, Elizabeth "Poots" Wolfe and husband Noah Edward of Scottdale, sister, Marian Christopher and husband Harvey of Hopwood, brother, Edward Thomas and wife Naomi of Hopwood, sister, Gladys Neighbors and husband Eugene of Missouri, brother, Lloyd "King" Thomas and wife Dorothy of Fairchance, and brother, Robert "Bobby" Thomas.
Surviving are her son, Barry R. Henson of Uniontown; grandchildren, Heidi J. Zedlar and husband Matthew of Jeannette, Jennifer L. Henson of Hopwood, Thomas R. Henson of Uniontown, and Sean M. Henson of Uniontown; great-grandchildren, Alivia L. DeWitt of Pittsburgh, Lauryn N. DeWitt and her boyfriend Cody Edwards of Collier, and Zachary T. Zedlar of Jeannette; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022.
The Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating.
Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
