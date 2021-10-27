Markleysburg
Thelma I. Sarver, 92, of Markleysburg, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021, in Hillside Manor Nursing Home. Born April 4, 1929, in Confluence, she was a daughter of the late Charles Shipley and Clara Bird Shipley.
In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Sarver; brothers, David Shipley, Ralph Shipley and Forrest Shipley; and sisters, Audrey (Ralph) Rishel of Hopwood, and Frances (Roland) Williams of New Berlin, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Carol Sarver; and son-in-law, Brooks Fortner.
Thelma is survived by her children, Howard Sarver Jr. of Markleysburg, Clifford Sarver (Roberta) of Westminster, Md., Ronald Sarver (Barbara) of Markleysburg, Daniel Sarver of Fort Hill, Terry Sarver of Markleysburg, Debra (Sarver) Fortner of Green Cove Springs, Fla., Patrick Sarver (Rene), Brenda (Sarver) Nicholson (Lewie) of Mill Run, and Lisa Sarver (Rodney Anderson). Also surviving are 25 grandchildren and 50 great-grandchildren. Two siblings, Alta (Ralph) Mohr of Marietta, Ohio, and Valace "Gene" Shipley of San Antonio, Texas, also survive.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 29, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. service Saturday, October 30, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Interment will follow in Sansom Chapel Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.