Dunbar
Thelma Jean Corob, 93, of Dunbar, and formerly of Point Marion, Pa., passed away peacefully Thursday, September 8, 2022, in Eicher’s Personal Care Home in Normalville, Pa.
Born in Dunbar on Nov. 28, 1928, a daughter of the late Harry W. and Lyda Martin Klink.
She had attended the former Dunbar Township High School, worked for a while at Houze Glass in Point Marion as a lens cutter, and retired from West Virginia University where she was employed as an operating room prep tech.
Jean was a faithful member of the Point Marion Apostolic Church for many years, and, since moving to Dunbar 17 years ago, attended the Apostolic Holiness Church of Connellsville.
Her husband, John Corob, passed away on April 3, 2004. Also deceased is a sister, Betty Smitley.
Surviving is her brother, Harry W. Klink, Jr., of Dunbar and his family, and a number of church family members.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, and from 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, hour of service in the Point Marion Apostolic Church, with Bishops David Lee Corob and Terry Upton officiating. Interment follows in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Eicher’s Family Home and Amedisys Hospice for the comfort and care shown to Jean during this past year.
