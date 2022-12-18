Thelma Joan Sutton Golden

Fairchance
Thelma Joan “Jo” Sutton Golden, 89, of Fairchance, went to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, on Monday, December 12, 2022.
She was born November 3, 1933, in Fairchance.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Jesse Sutton and Maggie Rhodes Sutton; her husband, Ivan Golden; and siblings: Phillip “Bud” Sutton, Ann Hull, Sarah Boord and John Sutton.
Surviving are her siblings: Ralph “Elick” Sutton, Betty Swaney, Marvin Sutton and Belva Wilson; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition, a very close nephew, Ken Wilson, who was very helpful to Jo in caring for her beloved cats.
Jo was employed for many years as a speech therapist, with the Albert Gallatin School District, until her retirement.
Some of her many interests included being a member of the basket making guild and a member of Uniontown Chapter No. 263 Order of the Eastern Star. Jo was also an avid bird watcher, which allowed her to travel the world and see God’s beautiful birds and all His majestic creations.
The family will receive friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022. The Funeral Service will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jim Jobes officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
Margaret E. Caven Shrine No. 42 will hold a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401, in memory of Joan Golden.
