Uniontown
Thelma M. Kashary Bukovitz, 94, of Orrville, Ohio, formerly of Uniontown, died peacefully Thursday, November 26, 2020, in Life Care Hospice of Wooster, Ohio.
She was born May 24, 1926, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Charles and Anna Gregor Kashary.
In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Simon Emery Bukovitz; and brothers Carl, James, Charles and Edward Kashary.
She was a graduate of South Union High School Class of 1944, worked for A & P Tea Company in the 1940s, and then Kroger Company for more than 27 years in Uniontown.
Thelma was a member of St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown, St. Mary Confraternity of Christian Mothers and Golden Age Club and later, St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, Orrville, where she was a member of the Funeral Choir, Avila Group, Adoration Hour and the morning Rosary group. She was a past member of 10 years of Business and Professional Women, General George C. Marshall AMVETS Post 103 Auxiliary, Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary, all of Uniontown; National Council of Catholic Women, and Orrville Jelly Senior Citizens Club, all of Ohio.
She leaves behind her loving family, sons Ronald and wife Jane of Heath, Texas, Richard and wife Deborah of Orrville; grandchildren Brandon Bukovitz and wife Katherine of Heath, Derek Bukovitz and wife Sue of Orrville; Corey Bukovitz and wife Heidi of Medina, Ohio; great- grandchildren, Bailey Lynn and Carter Emery of Texas, Brooklyn May and Addison June of Orrville; Hazel Elise, Willow Emery, Cooper James of Medina; a sister, Mary Ann D’Amore; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, and until 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, when prayers of transfer will be said at the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
Interment will follow at St. Mary (Nativity) Cemetery, Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.