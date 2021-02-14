In loving memory of Thelma Mae Stout Stroncheck who went to be with Jesus January 17, 2021. She was 84.
She was born in Carmichael to Claude W. Stout and Lelia L. Brooks Stout whom she loved very much.
While in high school, Thelma won a national handwriting and bookkeeping contest. After graduation she worked for Anchor Hocking where she met and married the late Joseph Zentkovich of Keisterville; they had two daughters. Later, Thelma married the late Frank W. Stroncheck and they had five children. Proverbs 31:31
Thelma was a devoted wife and mother who made every house a home whether in Uniontown, Beaufort, S.C., Jacksonville, N.C. or Hereford, Ariz. One thing she often did was rearrange the furniture, that was her thing.
Thelma loved children. She not only loved and raised seven of her own but also loved and cared for many other children, including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She would teach life lessons to us all. Proverbs 31:26
Thelma was the #1 Steeler fan. She was able to go to their training camp and tour their locker room, ate in their cafeteria, saw their Super Bowl display and many other things. However, what she liked the best was wearing a Super Bowl ring for the whole session. The only problem was, she didn't want to give it back.
Thelma had a lot of obstacles to overcome in her life, but she was always positive, saying, "God will help us" and "This too shall pass". She was always hard working but loved to laugh, play games and she had a good, kind, caring heart. Everyone who met her loved her. Proverbs 31:25
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Lelia Stout; and her brothers, Raymond, Clarence and Claude Stout.
Thelma is deeply missed by her seven children, Deborah (Rey) Torres of Hereford, Ariz., Linda Phipps of Uniontown, John Stroncheck of Tampa, Fla. and Patty Decota, Mary Bussel, Frank (Casey) Stroncheck, Mark (Shauna) Stroncheck of Beaufort, S.C.; and her sister, Luella (Blackie) Ranaldi of Uniontown. She is also missed by her 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, who all called her GG; and one great-great-grandchild; along with other family members, many new and longtime friends.
