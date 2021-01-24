formerly of Uniontown
Thelma Mae Stout Stroncheck, 84, of Hereford, Ariz., passed away surrounded by family Sunday, January 17, 2021. She was born February 28, 1936, to the late Claude and Lelia Brooks Stout Sr. in Connellsville.
While still in high school, Thelma won a National Bookkeeping contest with a top prize of a job in Washington, D.C., with the Department of the Navy. She loved to sing, play cards, laugh and clean.
Thelma was married to the late Joseph Zentkovitch of Kiesterville, with whom she had two children, Linda and Debra. Thelma was also married to the late Frank Stroncheck of Uniontown, with whom she had five children. Thelma will be dearly missed by her seven children, Patricia Decota, Mary Bussel, Mark and Francis Stroncheck of Beaufort, S.C., Linda Phipps of Uniontown, Debra Torres of Hereford and John Stroncheck of Tampa, Fla.; as well as her 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; sister Luella Ranaldi of Uniontown; and many extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Raymond, Claude and Clarence.
Inurnment will take place at a time to be determined in the Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock.
