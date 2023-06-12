Brownsville
Thelma Pringle Rose, 92, of Brownsville, went to be with her Lord Saturday, June 10, 2023. Thelma was born February 20, 1931, to the late Howard C. Pringle Sr. and Helen Geho Pringle.
In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her brother, Howard C. Pringle Jr.; and her sister, Dorothy J. Rathmell.
Surviving to cherish Thelma's memory are her children, Barbara Cruse of Uniontown, Dan (Karen) Rose of Perkasie, Ken Rose of Hopwood, Norma (Chris) Howard of Hudson, N.H., and Anita (William) Huey of Brownsville; and her 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Christian by faith, Thelma was a member of the South Brownsville United Methodist Church.
The family wishes to thank the staff members and nurses at the Henry Clay Villa in Markleysburg for the exceptional care given to our mother during her stay with them.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, in NOVAK-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, with doors opening at 10 a.m. Internment will follow the service at Pleasant View Cemetery, Smock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.