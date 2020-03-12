Uniontown
Thelma Ruth Franks Jones, 85, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. Visitation will continue from 10 until 11 a.m., the time of a service celebrating Thelma’s life, Thursday, March 12, in the Central Christian Church, with Rev. Heather Simpson officiating.
