Thelma Yvette Bradley

Uniontown
Thelma "Tiny" Yvette Bradley, 50, passed away at her home with her loving family by her side on Friday, April 22, 2022.
She was born September 17, 1971, in Uniontown, to Rose Tucker and Blaine Morris.
Thelma was a 1989 graduate of Brownsville Area High School. She was employed at Teletech Holdings, Inc., located in Uniontown for over 20 years. She attended Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church of Brownsville.
Friends will be received at the Youghiogheny Western Baptist Association (YWBA), 624 Duck Hollow Road, Uniontown, from 12 to 2 p.m., the hour of service, on Thursday, May 5th, with Bishop Leonard Tucker officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Brownsville.
Services are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, PA.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
