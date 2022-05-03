Thelma Yvette Bradley

Uniontown
Thelma “Tiny” Yvette Bradley, 50, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, in her home, with her loving family by her side. She was born September 17, 1971, in Uniontown, to Rose Tucker and Blaine Morris.
Thelma was a 1989 graduate of Brownsville Area High School. She was employed at Teletech Holdings, Inc. located in Uniontown, for over 20 years. She attended Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church of Brownsville.
She was known for her friendly, outgoing personality. Thelma always had a smile on her face and enjoyed bringing family and friends together for any occasion.
Thelma is survived by her parents, Rose Tucker and stepfather James Tucker of Republic, and Blaine Morris and wife Henrietta of McKeesport; her children, Shakela “Kela” Fryer of Roscoe, Tamia Michaux and Zaire’ “Zi” Bell, both of Brownsville; her only grandson, Canaan Aldrich, whom she loved and adored; her sisters, Yolanda “Londa” Tyler of Republic, Elaine Morris, Deaneas Morris and Tara Biddings, all of Pittsburgh; stepsister, Tami Dennis of Charleroi; her brothers, Ronald “Red” Bradley, Floyd “JR” Williams, Aaron “Dubb” Williams and Brandon “Petey” Williams, all of Republic, Greg Morris and Blaine Biddings, both of Pittsburgh; stepbrother, James Tucker III of Fredrick, Md.; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends. Thelma will be greatly missed.
Friends will be received in the Youghiogheny Western Baptist Association (YWBA), 624 Duck Hollow Road, Uniontown, PA 15401. The viewing will take place from 12 to 2 p.m., the hour of service, with Bishop Leonard Tucker officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Brownsville.
Services are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
