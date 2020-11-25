Perryopolis
Thelma Yvonne Hall, 98, of Jefferson Township, Perryopolis, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, in her residence.
She was born April 15, 1922, in Lemont Furnace, a daughter of Homer Yauger and Ruth Bowers Yauger.
She was a member of Belle Vernon Nazarene Church.
She is survived by four daughters, Kathy Barber and husband Larry, Betty Fields, Patricia Kontaxes and husband Pete, and Nancy Jones; two sons, David Hall and Robert Hall; one brother, Larry Paschke and wife Virginia; one sister, Barbara Ann Paschke; 23 grandchildren and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband James Hall Sr.; two sons, James Hall Jr. and Daniel Hall; one daughter, Ruth Ann Roley; and 10 siblings.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 27, in the Eley-McCrory Funeral Home, Inc., 334 Main Street, Fayette City.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 28, in the funeral home.
Interment will follow in the Little Redstone Methodist Cemetery, Fayette City.
Keeping in compliance with the state mandate, guests are asked to please abide by personal protective guidelines, masks MUST be worn, social distancing must still be maintained and to please minimize your visit to allow other family and friends to pay their respects to the family since we are still limited to 25 guests in the funeral home at a given time.
