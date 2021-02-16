Theodore A. Bashada

Uniontown and Belle Vernon
Theodore "Ted" A. Bashada, 89, of Uniontown and Belle Vernon, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, in LaFayette Manor, Uniontown. Born November 10, 1931, in North Belle Vernon, he was a son of the late Michael F. and Mary Wassilchalk Bashada.
A lifelong resident of North Belle Vernon, Mr. Bashada was a member of St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church. He was formerly employed at Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel and owned and operated Bashada's Landscaping of North Belle Vernon for more than 50 years.
Ted was known for his flocked Christmas trees and tree sales at the Dairy Queen parking lot in Belle Vernon. Everyone got a Christmas tree from Ted whether they could afford to pay or not. He was a lifelong fan and season ticket holder for Belle Vernon Area High School football, proudly introduced homemade soups to his sons bar, The Foster House, and loved watching his granddaughters play softball. Ted was mostly so proud of his grandson and three granddaughters. Proud to follow their academic accomplishments, their dancing and never missed a Belle Vernon softball game. He was one proud Pap!
He is survived by daughter Vicki Bashada of Uniontown; two sons and daughters-in-law Scott and Jill Bashada of York, Dave and Theresa Bashada of Belle Vernon; grandchildren Dawson Bashada, Cassidy Bashada, Haley Bashada, Natalie Bashada; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Jean Davis Bashada; infant daughter Cathy Jo Bashada; infant granddaughter Nicole Bashada; brother Michael Bashada Jr.; and sister Mary Ann Minnett.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 17, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 626 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon, 724-929-6183. Prayers of Transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, February 18, in the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Sebastian R.C. Church. Interment will take place in Belle Vernon Cemetery. In accordance with state mandates masks MUST be worn and social distancing must be maintained.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the wonderful caring staff at LaFayette Manor and Pento Homecare Agency, both in Uniontown.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
