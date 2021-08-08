Arensburg
Theodore E. Pappas Sr., 76, of Arensburg, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021, with his loving family by his side, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
He was born February 22, 1945, in Arensburg, to the late John and Mary Martino Pappas.
Ted was a member of the Historic Church of St. Peter in Brownsville.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth A. Johnson Pappas; three sons, Ted Pappas Jr. and wife Melissa, Jason Pappas, Michael Pappas and wife Kara; four special grandchildren, Luke, Ava, Sophia and Emanuel; brother George Pappas and wife Dolores; sister Catherine Swift.
He was predeceased by three sisters, Irene, Helen and Yvonne.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 8, and until 10 a.m. Monday, August 9, when a blessing service will be held, with the Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt officiating.
Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park.
