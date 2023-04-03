formerly of Royal
Theodore Fetock, of South Park, formerly of Royal, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Fetock; siblings, William, Bernard and Thomas Fetock, and Irene Moody; and his first wife, Irene Urbani.
Ted is survived by his beloved wife, Judith Fehl Fetock; stepson, Jason Maranche; and many nieces and nephews, including niece Maria Fetock, which whom he spent many wonderful times with over the years.
A special thanks and much appreciation goes to Tom and Judy Page, who have been dear friends, especially for Ted during his long illness.
Visitation is from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, in David J. Henney Funeral Home, 6364 Library Road (Route 88), South Park, PA 15129. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, in St. Joan of Arc Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
