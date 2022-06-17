Brownsville, formerly of Levittown
Theodore "Ted" Forsyth Hibbs, 80, of Brownsville, formerly of Levittown, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 in Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
He was born January 28, 1942 in Trenton, N.J. a son of the late Clarence and Clara Forsyth Hibbs.
Ted was a 1960 graduate of Council Rock High School.
Mr. Hibbs was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1964 to 1967. For his service he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal.
He was employed as a letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service in Newtown, retiring in 2003 with 23 years of service.
Ted attended Calvary Chapel Church and was a member of Hanson-Cole American Legion Post 391 in Fredericktown.
He was an avid fisherman and Eagles fan, and enjoyed all sports.
On March 30, 1985 he married Margaret "Peg" York Hibbs, who survives. They celebrated 37 years of marriage.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Theodore Forsyth Hibbs Jr. of Bristol, Tenn; three step-sons, Robert Whitlock of Brownsville; William Whitlock (Alicia) of Wilmington, N.C.; and Kenneth Whitlock (Nicole) of Brownsville; a brother, Robert Hibbs (Diana) of Union Dale; eight grandchildren; 12 nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services are private and under the direction of the Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, Ltd.
Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.