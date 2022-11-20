formerly of Roscoe
Theodore Franklin Bloom Jr., 71, of Greensburg, formerly of Roscoe, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
Ted was born March 3, 1951, in Connellsville, a son of the late Theodore F. Bloom Sr. and Alberta Baldwin Bloom.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Guiler Bloom.
Ted worked for Guttman Supply in Belle Vernon, Mon Valley Transit Authority, and Denny's Engine Machine Shop in Coal Center.
He was an avid bowler and enjoyed fishing.
Left to cherish his memory are his brother, Dennis Bloom and wife Veronica of Brownsville; niece, Amy Guty and husband Greg; great-nieces, Ashtyn Guty and Aubrey Guty; and great-great-niece, Avery Guty, all of Seven Fields.
The family would like to thank the staff of Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Greensburg for their compassionate care of Ted.
To honor Ted's wishes, funeral services were private under the direction of LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 516 Stanton Street, Greensburg.
