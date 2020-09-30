Smithfield
Theodore Joseph Geelen Sr., 79, of Smithfield, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., with his loving children by his side. He was born April 26, 1941, in Smithfield, a son of John David and Blanche Harberger Geelen.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Harley and John Geelen; sister Lilly Cale Geelen; ex-wife and mother of his children Betty Lou Geelen.
Joe was an avid hunter and yard sale enthusiast. Joe was loved by many and will be missed dearly by all.
He is survived by six children, Joe Geelen and wife Tina of Smithfield, Dave Geelen and fiance Ruth Roby of Fairchance, Chris Wilson and fiance Paul Hartman of Haydentown, Tracy Geelen of Fairchance, Jenny Geelen and fiance David Miller of Fairchance, Jodi Keeder and husband Jeff; special grandson Ryan Geelen, who made his home with Joe; grandchildren TJ, Christi Jo, Heather, Tera, Amanda, Kevin, Shayla, Emily, Mason, Jordan, Tiffany and David; 20 great-grandchildren; siblings Pearl Holt, Beatrice Wolfe and husband Jim, Ernest "Butch" Geelen; many nieces and nephews.
Joe's family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m., the time of his funeral service, Thursday, October 1, in the GOLDSBORO FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance, with Pastor Allen Ellsworth and Pastor Chuck McLaughlin officiating.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.