Masontown
Theodore L. Farrier, age 82, of Masontown, Pa., passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022.
He was born on Friday October 25, 1940 in Masontown, a son of Eugene and Mary (Dayton) Farrier.
Theodore was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Pearl May, and Frances Lilley; and brothers, Gene and Paul.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 58 years, Dora Muhar Farrier; children, Theodore L. Farrier Jr., (Joni), Eugene R. Farrier (Susan), Bradley K. Farrier (Paula); grandchildren, Tabitha (Joe), Theodore III, Justin (Susan), and Mason; great- grandchildren, Max, Logan, Lincoln, and Oliver. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 4 and Thursday, January 5, and until 11 a.m. Friday, January 6 the time of service in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, 515 N. Main St., Masontown, PA, with Rev. Frank Menhart officiating.
Interment will follow in Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown, PA.
