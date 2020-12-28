Connellsville
Theodore Lee Hay Sr., 67, of Connellsville, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, in UPMC Montefiore Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born April 6, 1953, in Uniontown, a son of the late Kenneth F. Stewart and Lois Elaine Cockburn Stewart.
He attended the Central Fellowship Church of Connellsville. He served as sergeant in the United States National Guard from 1971 to 1977.
He was a graduate of Connellsville High School Class of 1971. For 45 years, Theodore was employed as an operating engineer for the Local 66 (District 7) and was a co-owner of Butch's Hub Caps, Connellsville.
Theodore was a 32nd Degree Mason and was member of the Connellsville Royal Arch Chapter and the COMAS Club.
In 2003, he was Past Master of the Masonic Lodge 346 and High Priest in 2007.
Theodore is survived by his wife of 43 years, Dawn Lynch Hay; his children, Theodore Lee Hay II and wife Lori of Connellsville, and Gloria Keslar and husband Thomas of Indian Head; three grandchildren, Carmen, Mylee and Ryker Hay; sister Sharon DeAngelis and husband Richard of Glenmoore; brother Kenneth "Butch" Stewart and wife Beth of Uniontown; nieces and nephews Trisha Walker, James Mitchell, Hannah and Aaron Stewart; and his beloved pet, Winter.
In addition to his parents, Theodore was preceded in death by his infant son, Todd Hay; sister Nancy Mitchell; and nephew Ryan Mitchell.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 418 North Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, PA 15425.
A private masonic service will be held privately with the family.
Additional visitation and time of service will be announced for Wednesday.
Interment will follow at Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville.
In following with Covid-19 mandates, only 10 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time, masks are to be worn in the funeral home and at the cemetery at all times and social distancing guidelines must be followed.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
