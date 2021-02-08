Chalk Hill
Theodore R. Genovese II, 74, of Chalk Hill, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021, in his garage.
Ted was born August 11, 1946, to Theodore and Phyllis Bell Genovese in Uniontown.
Ted was a man of enormous talent, intellect, and drive. He was particularly talented in planning, problem solving, mathematics and mechanics. He excelled the more technical / multifaceted the problem got. In the same day, he could calculate the profit / losses of his business, operate heavy machinery, diagnose mechanical deficiencies and act as his own mechanic. His capacity to juggle all of what was thrown at him while operating his business often impressed his family and friends.
Ted had three lifelong loves: family, work, and the Indy 500.
He cared deeply for his parents, wife, siblings, sons, and grandchildren. From his youth punctuated by bouts of defending and teasing his younger sister and brother to young adulthood working for his father, devotion to family was central to Ted's life. That devotion continued with his wife and two sons, who fondly remember the moments of levity and joy in their yearly trips to the Indy 500. The arrival of his grandchildren made that deep affection even more apparent as his softer side emerged. He would dote over Brenna, Ethan, and Elliot with the love that only a grandparent can provide.
As owner, Ted operated the Genovese Coal / Construction Company for nearly five decades, maintaining operations in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia. In that time, he was able to work with his father, brothers, uncle, and sons. He would regularly put in 100+ hour workweeks. He would leave his house at 4:30 a.m. and not return until after 9 p.m. He would work until the job was done, not when the clock indicated the workday ended.
Ted was a meticulous planner. He would often make short-term and long-term plans on lined, yellow notepads. He seemed to derive distinct pleasure from making and completing each list, knowing that each completed task brought him one step closer to his goals.
From 1969-2011, Ted attended every Indy 500. He was a fan of the speed, bravery, and technical skills that each of the 33 drivers and crew harnessed to put on the greatest spectacle in racing. He would often remark that he could have been a participant and he drove like he meant it. The love of the 500 lives on in his sons and his grandchildren.
He was a loyal and honest man, in ways that are rarely seen today. He will be greatly missed by his small circle of family and friends.
He was predeceased by both parents; his wife of 53 years, Sharon L. Genovese; half-brother Bob Genovese; and half-sister Patty Genovese Hauger.
Ted is survived by his two sons, Alex Genovese and wife Jen of Chalk Hill, and Vincent Genovese and wife Lisa of Chalk Hill; his grandchildren, Brenna, Ethan, and Elliot Genovese; brother Larry Genovese and his wife, Terry; sister Maureen Bealko and her husband, Benny; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 20, in Cherry Tree Alliance Church of Uniontown, under the direction of the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME and the officiation of Pastor David Goodin.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ted's name to Fayette Friends of Animals.
