Theodore R. Martin

Connellsville
Theodore R. “Ted” Martin, 77, of Connellsville, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, at Mt. Saint Macrina Manor, Uniontown.
He was born May 15, 1942, in Monarch, a son of the late Paul and Catherine Struhalla Martin.
Ted graduated from Immaculate Conception High School Class of 1960. He was a lifelong, devoted member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville.
Ted proudly served his country in the United States Army.
In his early years, Ted worked as a coal miner.
He then became a self-employed carpenter for more than 40 years. He was proudly self-taught in carpentry and learned everything he knew from experience. He proudly did carpentry woodwork for his church and many other churches, businesses and residences throughout the years.
He was a member of the Slovak Club, Connellsville, and Knights of Columbus No. 948.
Ted is survived by his children, Theodore S. Martin and his husband, Dwayne Heckert of Camp Hill, and Lori C. Padilla of Connellsville; grandchildren Christian A. Padilla, Kelsey L. Padilla and Brenden Z. Padilla; brothers Paul John Martin of Uniontown, Fred Martin of Moorseville, N.C.; sisters Mary Miller of Mill Run, Lillian Martin of Connellsville and Bernadette Frisch of Langhorne; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bernadine W. Martin; brother Raymond Martin; and for a period of time, Ted was also married to the late Joyce Vilella Martin.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 10, in PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 418 North Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, PA 15425. Additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 11, when prayers of transfer will be held and full military honors will be accorded by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 21 and American Legion Posts 301 and 762.
A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at noon in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville, with the Rev. Fr. Paul Lisik as celebrant.
Committal will follow at St. John Roman Catholic Cemetery, Connellsville.
In lieu of flowers, Ted’s family requests that donations be made in his name to Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searight Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
