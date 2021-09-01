Uniontown
Theodore R. Walters, 88, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
Ted was born December 11, 1932, in Pittsburgh.
He was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Stella Pietkiewicz; brothers Walter Jr., Roderick, Edmund, Vitold, Wilford, Leon and Stanley; and sisters Irene, Theda May, Hope and Faith.
Ted was a graduate of South Hills High School Class of 1951 and Waynesburg College Class of 1960.
He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Southerland DDR-743. All seven of his brothers also served in World War II and all came home safely.
Ted taught English at Cranbrook School for Boys in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. He often wondered if he made a difference in the lives of those he taught. He received his answer a few years ago when a former student, Mark Hendrickson contacted him to thank him for teaching him how to write. Mark is the author of several books and currently contributes commentaries to The Epoch Times. Mark and Ted formed a strong friendship and were able to get together over the last few years. Ted later became vice president of Human Resources at Timkin-Mercy Hospital in Canton, Ohio.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia Beaumont Walters; sons Daryl and wife Dorothy of Eatonton, Ga., and Teddy of Uniontown; granddaughter Ashley Tragon and husband Tyson of Pittsburgh; goddaughter Julie Bonser Wall and family of Raleigh, N.C.; special friends William and Dorothy Bonser of Toledo, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews, whom he loved deeply.
Per Ted’s wishes, there is to be no viewing or formal memorial service. To honor his memory, just love and respect your family and friends. Be with them or contact them as often as possible to make loving memories of your own.
Arrangements were under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
