Theodore Robert Deeds, 88, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Perryopolis, died Friday, September 1, 2023. He was born September 19, 1934, in Whitsett, a son of Catherine Kidweiler Deeds and John G. Deeds, Sr.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, John William, Michael, Gerald, Mary Ann, Charlotte and Audrey.
He graduated from Uniontown High School in Uniontown.
Ted served as a signalman in the United States Navy from 1952-55.
He worked for General Motors for 35 years until his retirement in 1993.
Ted had a love of cars. He was very helpful, kindhearted, and would do anything for anybody.
Ted is survived by his son, Kevin Deeds Sr.; and grandson, Kevin Deeds II.
Ted's family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 8, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where his funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 9, with Pastor Wayne Whoolery officiating. Interment will follow in Mt Washington Cemetery, Perryopolis, with full military rights and honors being accorded by General George C. Marshall AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood.
Condolences to the family are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
