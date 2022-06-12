Perryopolis
Theodore Robert Wassil Sr., 89, of Perryopolis, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born December 6, 1932, in Smock, a son of John and Sophie Wassil.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, George and Paul.
Ted was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a member of the Perryopolis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7023.
Ted worked at US Steel Christy Park, McKeesport for 44 years and retired as a superintendent.
Ted is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Helen "Babe" Wassil; son, Ted Wassil, Jr. of Monessen; daughter, Lori Shumate and her husband, Jeff of Virginia Beach, Va.
In honoring Ted's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service.
Ted's professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
